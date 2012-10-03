Norway's Kollsnes gas plant ramp up delayed further

OSLO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Full restart of Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant was delayed again for one day until Thursday, gas system operator Gassco said in a market message on Wednesday.

Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe, will see its output reduced by 30 million cubic metres per day until 0400 GMT on Thursday.

The 145 mcm capacity plant, which processes gas from Norway’s biggest field, Troll, was previously scheduled to restart fully on Sept. 22, but experienced compressor’s failure and “unexpected problems”.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)