FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Kollsnes plant output to remain reduced until Friday
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 3, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Norway's Kollsnes plant output to remain reduced until Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Output from Norway’s key gas processing plant Kollsnes is to remain below full capacity until Friday, gas system operator Gassco said in an updated market message on Wednesday.

The 145 million cubic metres capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes gas from Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll, will see its output reduced by 30 mcm until 0400 GMT on Friday.

The plant was expected to restart fully on Sept. 22 after maintenance, but it had experienced compressor failure and other “unexpected problems”, Gassco said.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.