Norway's Kollsnes gas plant output reduced until Monday
October 5, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Norway's Kollsnes gas plant output reduced until Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Output from Norway’s key gas processing plant Kollsnes is to remain reduced until Monday due to problems with its compressors, gas system operator Gassco said on Friday.

The 145 million cubic metres capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes gas from Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll, will see its output reduced by 30 mcm until 0400 GMT on Monday.

The plant was expected to restart fully on Sept. 22 after maintenance, but it had experienced compressor failure and other “unexpected problems”, Gassco said.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

