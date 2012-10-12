Norway's Troll A gas output down due to safety issues

OSLO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s Troll A natural gas field has reduced its output by 30 million cubic meters per day due to an unspecified safety issue, gas system operator Gassco said on Friday.

Gas processing plant Kollsnes, which processes gas from Statoil’s Troll field, reduced its power consumption due to “delivery problems at upstream field”, the Nordic power exchange said separately.

The outage was expected to last for approximately six hours, Gassco said.