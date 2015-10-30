FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gassled partners to appeal ruling in $1.8 bln tariff row
October 30, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Gassled partners to appeal ruling in $1.8 bln tariff row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A group of international investors will appeal a ruling by an Oslo court regarding Norway’s decision to cut natural gas pipeline tariffs, a decision the investors said would cost them 15 billion crowns ($1.8 billion) in lost earnings by 2028.

Challenging Norway’s reputation as a predictable place to do business, four firms owned by funds including Allianz, UBS, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, argued that Norway illegally cut fees on the 8,000-km (5,000-mile) Gassled gas pipeline network. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

