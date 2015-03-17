FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway to hold hearing on tightening mortgage rules
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Norway to hold hearing on tightening mortgage rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s finance ministry will conduct a hearing on the financial regulator’s proposal to tighten mortgage lending rules and it will accept submissions on the topic over the next six weeks, it said on Tuesday.

The bank regulator proposed tighter mortgage regulations on Tuesday, warning that low interest rates could fuel already rapid house price growth, raising the risk of a sharp correction and financial instability.

The regulator said it would close loopholes that allow banks to deviate from its lending guidelines and it would require more strenuous stress tests on borrowers because house price growth is too high, even though the broader economy has been hurt by the slump in the price of crude oil, Norway’s top export commodity. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.