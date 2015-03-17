UPDATE 1-Norway tightens mortgage rules to cool housing market

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s bank regulator proposed tighter mortgage regulations on Tuesday, warning that low interest rates could fuel already rapid house price growth, raising the risk of a sharp correction and financial instability.

The regulator said it would close loopholes that allow banks to deviate from its lending guidelines and it would require more strenuous stress tests on borrowers because house price growth is too high, even though the broader economy has been hurt by the slump in the price of crude oil, Norway’s top export commodity.

Norwegian economic growth will halve this year to just over 1 percent, Statistics Norway has said, which will likely force the central bank to cut interest rates, lowering borrowing costs even though the household debt to income ratio is around 200 percent, one of the highest in Europe.

“There is a risk that the prospect of long-lasting low interest rates and easy access to credit will cause the strong growth in debt and house prices to persist,” the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

“That would further increase households’ debt burden and help to maintain demand for goods and services for a time, but such a development is not sustainable,” it added.

It said that new regulations will allow it to impose corrective orders on banks that breach them.

House prices are seen rising by 3.6 percent this year, above the 2.9 percent expected wage growth, Statistics Norway said earlier.

The maximum loan to value ratio will remain at 85 percent but the regulator will close loopholes that allow banks to go higher, and the room to deviate from the 85 percent rule will be sharply cut.

The regulator will require banks to test whether a borrower can manage a 6 percentage point rise in interest rates, above a previous test of 5 percent.

New rules will also require annual instalment payments of at least 2.5 percent from the first year on all mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio above 65 percent.

“If the ministry approves this I think it would mean a slowdown of lending growth which could trigger a fall in house prices. It does not mean we will see a big fall, but it will have a moderate effect,” economist Kyrre Aamdal at brokerage DNB Markets said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)