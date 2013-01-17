Norway c.bank sees credit demand unchanged in Q1

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect largely unchanged credit demand from companies and households in the first quarter of 2013 after flat demand from households in the fourth quarter, according to a quarterly central bank lending survey published on Thursday.

“Household credit demand was unchanged from Q3 to Q4, while corporate credit demand increased somewhat,” Norges Bank said in a statement.

“In Q1, banks expect broadly unchanged credit demand from households and enterprises,” it added.

Banks’ lending margins increased in the fourth quarter.

Norwegian banks have been largely insulated from Europe’s economic turbulence, and low interest rates coupled with strong income growth and low unemployment have encouraged Norwegian households to borrow more, pushing real estate prices to new records.

The biggest banks in Norway include DNB and Nordea .