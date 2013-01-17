FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway c.bank sees credit demand unchanged in Q1
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

Norway c.bank sees credit demand unchanged in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect largely unchanged credit demand from companies and households in the first quarter of 2013 after flat demand from households in the fourth quarter, according to a quarterly central bank lending survey published on Thursday.

“Household credit demand was unchanged from Q3 to Q4, while corporate credit demand increased somewhat,” Norges Bank said in a statement.

“In Q1, banks expect broadly unchanged credit demand from households and enterprises,” it added.

Banks’ lending margins increased in the fourth quarter.

Norwegian banks have been largely insulated from Europe’s economic turbulence, and low interest rates coupled with strong income growth and low unemployment have encouraged Norwegian households to borrow more, pushing real estate prices to new records.

The biggest banks in Norway include DNB and Nordea . (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.