FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway expect fall in corporate credit demand in Q4: c.bank
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Norway expect fall in corporate credit demand in Q4: c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect a drop in credit demand from companies in the fourth quarter of 2012 after demand was broadly unchanged in the third quarter, according to a quarterly central bank lending survey published on Thursday.

“The changes in banks’ credit standards for households and enterprises overall were small, and large changes are not expected in Q4,” Norges Bank said in a statement.

“In Q4, banks expect a decline in credit demand from enterprises,” it added.

Norwegian banks have been largely insulated from Europe’s economic turbulence but low interest rates coupled with strong income growth and low unemployment have encouraged Norwegian households to borrow more, pushing real estate prices to new records.

The biggest banks in Norway include DNB and Nordea .

Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.