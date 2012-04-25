Norway's banks see no change in credit demand in Q2

OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect no change in credit demand in the second quarter of 2012 after little change in the first quarter, according to a quarterly central bank lending survey published on Wednesday.

“Banks tightened credit standards for households in 2012 Q1, but kept credit standards for enterprises approximately unchanged,” Norges Bank said in a statement.

“The tightening of credit standards for households is explained by (the regulator‘s) new guidelines and is reflected in stricter loan conditions,” it added.

Last month, the financial supervisor said that Norwegian banks are stable and profitable but need more equity capital to prepare for a potential economic downturn and to cope with risks associated with very high household debt.

Norway has been largely insulated from Europe’s economic turbulence but its relative success has been a major problem as low interest rates coupled with strong income growth and low unemployment have encouraged households to borrow more, pushing real estate prices to new records.