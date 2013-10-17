FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway c.bank sees easing credit demand in Q4
October 17, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Norway c.bank sees easing credit demand in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s banks expect household and corporate demand for loans to fall somewhat over the coming quarter, and they see steady credit standars for households and somewhat easing credit standards for corporations, the central bank said on Thursday.

“Banks expect narrower margins on lending to both households and enterprises,” the central bank said in a quarterly lending survey. “At the same time, they expect household and corporate demand for loans to fall somewhat.”

Three months ago banks predicted broadly unchanged credit demand from both households and non financial institutions, the central bank said earlier. They also predicted unchanged credit standards for households and easing standards to non financial corporate clients.

Top banks in Norway include DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

