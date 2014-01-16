FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway c.bank sees household credit demand easing in Q1
January 16, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Norway c.bank sees household credit demand easing in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s banks expect easing credit demand from households and unchanged demand from companies over the coming quarter, the central bank said in a quarterly lending survey on Thursday.

“Overall, banks report somewhat lower household credit demand in the fourth quarter. The decrease was somewhat larger than expected at the end of Q3,” the central bank said.

“Demand for residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and fixed-rate loans fell somewhat more than expected, while demand for first-home mortgages fell slightly less than expected,” it added.

Three months ago banks predicted that household and corporate demand for loans would fall somewhat over the coming quarter, and they saw steady credit standards for households and somewhat easing credit standards for corporations.

Top banks in Norway include DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

