REFILE-Norway's banks see higher household credit demand in Q4

OSLO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s banks expect somewhat higher household credit demand in the fourth quarter and see unchanged credit demand from non-financial corporations, the central bank said in a quarterly survey on lending.

Banks also expect both corporate and household lending margins to fall in the quarter, though see no change in overall credit standards.

Norway’s top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)