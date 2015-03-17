FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's bank regulator proposes tighter mortgage rules
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's bank regulator proposes tighter mortgage rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s bank regulator proposed tighter mortgage rules on Tuesday, arguing that there was a risk that rapid house price and credit growth could continue, even as the economy slows after a big oil price fall.

The regulator said the maximum loan to value ratio will remain 85 percent but it will close loopholes that allowed banks to go higher and banks’ room to deviate from the 85 percent rule will be sharply cut.

The regulator also said it would require more strenuous stress tests for household borrowers, looking at whether they can manage a 6 percentage point rise in interest rates versus a previous 5 percent.

It also said it would introduce an annual instalment payment of at least 2.5 percent from the first year on all mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio above 65 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.