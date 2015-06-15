Norway government proposes plan to avoid boom-bust housing market

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government launched a plan on Monday to boost the supply of housing and curb a rapid rise in the price of homes, but adopted only some of the mortgage restrictions recently proposed by the country’s bank regulator.

The new policy framework will contribute to a “sound and stable” economy, Finance Minister Siv Jensen said in a statement.

House prices have grown by 7.5 percent in the last 12 months.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) had proposed that the maximum loan to value ratio for a mortgage should remain at 85 percent and that the room to deviate from this rule would be sharply cut.

The government partially endorsed the idea, but added that up to 10 percent of a bank’s new loans would be allowed to deviate from the norm.

The regulator had also said it planned to require banks to test whether a borrower can manage a six percentage point rise in interest rates, above a previous test of five percent. Finance Minister Siv Jensen said on Monday the limit should remain at the current level.

The FSA had also asked for new rules requiring annual instalment payments of at least 2.5 percent from the first year on all mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio above 65 percent. The government said it would set the bar at 70 percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Stine Jacobsen)