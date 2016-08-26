FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway proposes to ease offering of extra liquidity in banking system
August 26, 2016

Norway proposes to ease offering of extra liquidity in banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Norway proposed on Friday to make it easier for the central bank to pump extraordinary liquidity into the country's banking system.

On Friday, the finance ministry said it would present legislation to amend the Norwegian Securities Funds Act.

"The aim is to facilitate extraordinary liquidity loans from Norges Bank ... that can be distributed quickly to avoid liquidity problems spreading from one bank to another and creating financial instability," the Finance Ministry said in the bill, published on its website.

Reporting by Camilla Knudsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
