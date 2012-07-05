Norway oil strike mediator plans no new talks at this point

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - Norways’s oil workers unions and the oil industry association have at this point no planned meetings with the state mediator, a spokeswoman for the Norwegian state mediator said on Thursday.

“At this time there are no plans for new negotiations between the parties,” she said.

Norway’s oil industry on Thursday called a lockout of all offshore workers on the Norwegian continental shelf in an attempt to end a strike which has affected crude exports. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli, writing by Victoria Klesty)