OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - Statistics Norway (SSB) issued the following economic indicator on Friday: TOTAL INDUSTRY PRODUCTION (seasonally adjusted percentage change) May vs April May 12 vs May 11 Total output 1.5 13.0 Oil and gas 2.0 15.8 Manufacturing 0.5 1.7 Electricity supply 3.0 30.6 NOTE: A Reuters poll of seven analysts found an average forecast of an unchanged output in May from April. (Reporting by Olso newsroom)