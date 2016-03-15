Norwegian crown falls on cheaper oil, rate cut bets

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown fell around 1 percent on Tuesday, hurt by weaker oil prices and growing expectations that Norway’s central bank could lower its interest rates later this week.

The euro rose 1.1 percent to as high as 9.5164 crowns , while the dollar too was up by a similar margin to trade at 8.56 crowns.

Norway’s central bank will meet on Thursday. A Reuters poll last week showed it is expected to cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.50 percent and could also signal further easing later in the year.

All 16 economists surveyed said the bank would cut the key ‘deposit’, with one economist predicting an even bigger cut to 0.25 percent. Four of the economists who gave long term forecasts saw rates at zero one year from now, while one economist expected rates to go negative. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Marc Jones)