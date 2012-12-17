FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway govt wants big mortgage buffer increase for banks
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Norway govt wants big mortgage buffer increase for banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s government asked the financial regulator to require banks to hold significantly more capital against mortgage lending, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said it wanted the Financial Supervisory Authority to draw up plans for a risk-weight for residential mortgages at around 35 percent, well above the prevailing levels in the 10-15 percent range and the 15 percent proposed in neighbouring Sweden.

The ministry’s call is also in line with the central bank’s proposal that discussions about the new risk-weights should start in the 35-40 percent range.

For DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, central bank data show a mortgage risk weight at 12.8 percent at the end of last year.

Current regulations regard mortgage lending as less risky, so banks are required to hold smaller buffers on home loans than on corporate loans.

As a result, Norwegian banks have shifted toward mortgages, allowing them to boost their liquidity levels even if they did not actually hold more capital.

Norwegian house prices have risen sharply in recent years as the construction sector is unable to keep pace with demand generated by surging inflation.

High wage growth is also supporting the housing market and several institutions, including the IMF and the OECD, have warned that Norway may be developing a housing bubble. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ron Popeski)

