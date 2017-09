OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s Finance Ministry should reject a set of proposals from the country’s bank regulator meant to tighten mortgage lending, as the suggested changes would hurt competition in the banking market, the country’s Competition Authority said on Monday.

The Finance Ministry is currently evaluating the proposals, which would put some limits on overall borrowing and could act as a break on steadily growing house prices. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)