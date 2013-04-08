FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's financial authority finds no evidence of rate-rigging
April 8, 2013 / 12:47 PM / 4 years ago

Norway's financial authority finds no evidence of rate-rigging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s banking regulator has found no evidence that the Nibor interbank lending rates have been manipulated, it said on Monday, but called at the same time for tighter regulation of how the rates are set.

“The Financial Supervisory Authority has found no evidence that the Norwegian reference rate - Nibor - was manipulated or of attempted manipulation, but neither can it confirm that this was not the case,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
