Norway interbank rate should be set by state due to rigging fear -finmin
August 30, 2013 / 9:52 AM / in 4 years

Norway interbank rate should be set by state due to rigging fear -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Norwegian banking regulator should bring the setting of the benchmark Norwegian interbank lending rate under government control due to concerns that the rate could be manipulated, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The decision follows calls for tighter regulation by the regulator in April after the central bank said some foreign banks had complained about suspected manipulation of Nibor, the Norwegian Interbank Offered Rate, which many bonds are linked to. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

