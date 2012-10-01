FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant output reduced by 23 mcm/day
October 1, 2012

Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant output reduced by 23 mcm/day

Reuters Staff

OSLO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Output from the Royal Dutch Shell-operated Nyhamna gas processing plant was reduced by 23 million cubic metres per day on Monday due to a shutdown at the Easington terminal, the gas system operator Gassco said on its website.

The outage started at 1224 GMT was expected to last until Tuesday 1000 GMT, it added on its website.

Nyhamna processes gas from offshore Ormen Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain through the Langeled pipeline.

The Langeled flows dropped to zero on Monday morning, but were back to 65.4 mcm by 1230 GMT, data from Gassco showed.

