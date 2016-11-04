FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Technip sees Norwegian oil service activity to pick up from 2019
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

Technip sees Norwegian oil service activity to pick up from 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oil services firm Technip's Norway manager, Odd Stroemsnes, sees increased tender activity in the Norwegian offshore sector next year and in 2018, he told Reuters on Friday:

* He said there are typically 2-3 years execution on the projects that will be tendered in 2017 and 2018

* "So it looks like the activity will increase in 2019 and 2020," Stroemsnes said in an interview

* "In the coming years there will hopefully be more tendering activity... but the vessels, the factories etc will have less to do next year as well"

* Earlier on Friday, Statoil awarded Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies and Technip who will jointly deliver an EPCI contract (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) for the Trestakk field (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
