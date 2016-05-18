FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway awards 10 new licences to 13 firms in oil licensing round with Arctic focus
May 18, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Norway awards 10 new licences to 13 firms in oil licensing round with Arctic focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 18 (Reuters) - Norway awarded 10 new licenses in its 23rd oil licensing round for new exploration areas, which for the first time is granting access to an offshore border zone with Russia, the oil and energy ministry said on Wednesday.

13 companies will be offered participating interests in a total of 40 blocks, while five companies will be offered operatorships, the oil ministry said.

All ten production licences are located in the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said in a separate statement.

Among the companies winning licenses were Statoil, Lundin Petroleum, Det norske, Lukoil, Chevron, Centrica and DEA, owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s investment fund LetterOne.

For the full list of companies, click on the link:

here (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Henrik Stolen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
