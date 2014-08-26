FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraqi violence past its worst -Kuwait Energy CEO
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 26, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Iraqi violence past its worst -Kuwait Energy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The recent flare up of violence in Iraq is past its worst and oil companies are mostly operating normal with developments and exports flowing as planned, Sara Akbar, Chief Executive of Kuwait Energy, an investor in the country, said on Tuesday.

“I think we’ve been through the worst and things will stabilize from here,” Akbar told Reuters. “Most of the developments in Iraq are on plan, especially in the south, where most of the international oil companies are still working, with field developments and exports going normal.”

Akbar said Kuwait Energy’s projects in the country were mostly unaffected and she would be keen to invest more in Iraq if her firm was able to get into projects. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.