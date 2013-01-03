UPDATE 2-Statoil test well seen cutting risk of giant N.Sea find

* Encounters 30 metre oil column, of which 20 good quality

* Statoil plans 1-3 more wells on field this year

* Field earlier estimated to hold up to 3.3 bln barrels oil

OSLO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A new test on the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea encountered a large, good quality oil column, which reduces the downside risk for the find, analysts said on Thursday.

A well drilled at the site found a 30-metre oil column, of which about 20 metres were of very good quality, Statoil said, indicating a likely boost for the bottom estimate on the find.

Johan Sverdrup, the biggest oil discovery in 2010, has so far been estimated to contain between 1.7 billion and 3.3 billion barrels of oil, with Statoil’s license in the find seen holding 900 million to 1.5 billion barrels.

“When they say that this confirms what they believed, we interpret that to mean that the lower end of the range will rise. Implicitly it lifts the mid-point,” SEB Enskilda analyst Lars-Henrik Roeren said.

“So just doing the math, that would lift the bottom of the range (for the Statoil-operated part of the field) to 1.1 billion barrels, lifting the mid-point to 1.3 billion barrels,” he added.

Johan Sverdrup spreads over two licenses, with Statoil and Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum operating the two halves.

The discovery was a huge surprise in 2010, given that most big energy firms had written off the area as depleted. It revived exploration interest in both the British and Norwegian sides of the North Sea.

Statoil said it planned to drill one to three more wells on its half of Johan Sverdrup and would release a new reserve estimate by the fourth quarter, delayed from earlier plans for a new estimate in the first half.

“We see a need for more work on the appraisal data we collected. We will release a new resource estimate by Q4 at the latest, when we present the concept decision,” Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

Lundin earlier said it expected to provide an update in early 2013. The company could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

In the license operated by Statoil, state-holding firm Petoro holds a 30 percent stake, Norwegian minnow Det norske 20 percent, Lundin 10 percent and Statoil itself 40 percent.

In the other license, Statoil and Lundin both hold 40 percent and Denmark’s Maersk has 20 percent.