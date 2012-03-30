UPDATE-Norway focuses on Arctic in oil licensing rounds

* Frontier round to include 86 blocks, mostly in Arctic

* Mature area round also focuses on Arctic Barents

OSLO, March 30 (Reuters) - Norway pushed ahead with its offshore oil and gas exploration licensing rounds on Friday, focusing on its increasingly vital Arctic region and sharply cutting offerings in the North and Norwegian Seas, the oil ministry said.

Norway, the world’s eighth largest oil exporter said Arctic region blocks dominated its licensing for both mature and frontier areas while the number of North Sea areas would be sharply reduced.

“The proposal I am submitting for consultation is based on the companies’ nominations and indicate very clearly that the petroleum industry is moving north,” Oil Minister Ola Borten Moe said in a statement.

Its licensing round for frontier areas is set to include 86 blocks, of which 72 are in the Arctic Barents Sea and 14 are in the Norwegian Sea.

Its separate licensing round for mature areas will include 48 blocks or partial blocks, with 33 of them in the Barents Sea, 12 in the Norwegian Sea and two in the North Sea.

The mature area round represents a major turnaround for the sector as a year earlier the government awarded 34 North Sea licenses while only four were in the Arctic Barents Sea.

Most of the blocks are near current operations, allowing energy firms to tie in new discoveries into existing infrastructure, the ministry said.

“Discoveries can be tied in to existing infrastructure and there may also be a potential for independent developments,” Borten Moe said.

“The result is extended lifetimes for existing infrastructure and production from new discoveries, in other words a win-win situation,” Borten Moe added.

Norway’s Arctic has become increasingly attractive after several major discoveries in the region.

Last year’s big Arctic discovery, the Skrugard and Havis oilfields, are estimated to hold 400 million to 600 million barrels of oil equivalent, confirming the region’s high potential.

A landmark deal with Russia which settled a decades-long border dispute also removed a key uncertainty factor, improving the region’s attractiveness.

The new Arctic blocks allow for exploration around Statoil’s Snoehvit field and Eni’s Goliat field while the North Sea blocks provide new, “interesting” areas near the Gjoea field, the ministry said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by James Jukwey)