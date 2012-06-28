UPDATE 1-Norway oil output falls further in strike-Union

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil workers are prepared to strike for weeks to win their demands regarding pensions, the biggest union said on Thursday.

The strike, which started on Sunday, has now cut production by about 290,000 barrels of oil per day, or nearly a fifth of Norway’s capacity, and up from 240,000 bpd earlier this week, a top union official said.

Oil traders said loadings from the world’s eighth-largest oil exporter have so far remained unaffected.

“According to our estimates, we are affecting 290,000 bpd. It is quite hard,” said Leif Sande, leader of Industri Energi labor union, which represents more than half out of 7,000 offshore workers in Norway.

“Last time, in 2002, the strike took four and half weeks... I don’t know if we should escalate the strike or not. It would depend on if we are causing enough pain,” he said.

“We should see tomorrow whether this is enough. I think it (the strike) will take some time, but they (employers) will come back to us at the end,” he added.

A spokesman for the Norwegian oil firm Statoil said in a text message the company still estimated affected production at 230,000-250,000 bpd.

Union workers are due to meet on Friday to debate an escalation, that could lead to cuts in the country’s so far unaffected exports.

Unions had demanded wage increases, better overtime pay and the right to retire at 62, but the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) has refused to negotiate pensions.

Unions said the strike would end if state-controlled Statoil agreed to continue existing pension arrangements.

The government has the authority to step in to force a settlement because the sector accounts for a fifth of the Nordic nation’s gross domestic product and nearly half of its exports.

But it has so far said it will not intervene, raising the risk of a protracted strike.

Statoil said it had to shut down the Huldra, Veslefrikk and Brage fields because the strike affected transport of oil via its Oseberg Field Centre. The strike also targeted Statoil’s Heidrun field, and BP’s Skarv field, which has not yet started producing.

Oil companies could declare a lockout to halt all production on the Norwegian continental shelf and force the government to take action.

Four days notice is needed for both the strike escalation or the lockout, which means that it could be a week before any additional production cuts take place.