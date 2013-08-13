FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Output shut at 2 more small oilfields tied to Norway's Ekofisk
August 13, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

Output shut at 2 more small oilfields tied to Norway's Ekofisk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO/LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Production is shut at two small fields in the Norwegian section of the North Sea, whose oil is exported via BP’s Ula field and the Ekofisk field centre, BP said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Norwegian oil company Noreco said production at the small Oselvar field was shut until the end of September due to a problem with a gas compressor at the Ula field, to which Oselvar is tied.

On Tuesday, BP said production at two other fields tied to Ula, Blane and Tambar, had been stopped for the same reason.

“Blane is not in production. Tambar is not in production,” said Olav Fjellsaa, a spokesman for BP Norway. All three fields feed into the Ekofisk stream, one of the four North Sea crudes that underpin the price of dated Brent.

A BP spokesman based in Aberdeen said the gas turbine compressor had been due for a change-out, so this work was brought forward after it broke down last week. The new turbine is expected to be up and running by mid-September, he added.

Tambar is expected to produce an average of 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, while Blane will produce 1,000 bpd, according to estimates by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

