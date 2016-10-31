FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Norway expects up to 15 developments plans from oil firms in 2017/2018
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

Norway expects up to 15 developments plans from oil firms in 2017/2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BODOE, Norway, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oil firms are expected to submit up to 15 development plans for oil and gas field off Norway over the next two years, the head of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate told Reuters on Monday.

"There will probably 10-15 development plans over the next two years," Bente Nyland, who heads the state agency managing the country's oil and gas resources, told Reuters on the margins of an oil conference. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

