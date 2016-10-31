BRIEF-GE and Baker Hughes agree to create new fullstream digital industrial services company
* GE and Baker Hughes agree to create new fullstream digital industrial services company
BODOE, Norway Oct 31 Oil firms are expected to submit up to 15 development plans for oil and gas field off Norway over the next two years, the head of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate told Reuters on Monday.
"There will probably 10-15 development plans over the next two years," Bente Nyland, who heads the state agency managing the country's oil and gas resources, told Reuters on the margins of an oil conference. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Oct 31 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported quarterly sales growth for the first time in six quarters as demand recovered for its hardwood flooring, a sign that customers were less concerned that some its products may cause cancer.
TEL AVIV, Oct 31 Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that beat expectations as customers increasingly focus on preventing cyber attacks.