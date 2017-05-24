FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Most Norwegian oil workers agree wage deal, mediation for rest
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 3 months ago

Most Norwegian oil workers agree wage deal, mediation for rest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Energy firms operating offshore Norway on Wednesday agreed wage deals for 2017 with the two largest trade unions representing oil and gas workers, while talks with a smaller union will continue at a later stage under mandatory mediation rules.

Industri Energi and Safe, representing some 87 percent of Norwegian oil workers, said the outcome of the talks was disappointing, but added they had nevertheless accepted it as they did not have the right to go on strike this year due to a clause in last year's agreement.

Lederne, a third union representing some 13 percent of Norwegian oil and gas workers or about 1,000 people, does have the right to go on strike, and said it had rejected the oil firms' offer.

Under Norwegian law, the talks involving Lederne will now proceed to a state mediator, which must be conducted before any strike is allowed.

Norway is western Europe's top oil and gas producer with daily output in April of around 2.1 million barrels of oil, condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as natural gas corresponding to about 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Top operators offshore Norway include, among others, Statoil , Aker BP, Total, Exxon Mobil , Shell and Centrica. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.