Norway launches fresh offshore oil and gas licensing round

OSLO, March 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil ministry announced a new exploration licensing round on Friday with the aim of generating fresh interest in mature areas of the North Sea, the lower parts of the country’s Arctic region, and the Norwegian Sea.

It said the new blocks will provide opportunity for further exploration around the Goliat and Snoehvit fields in the Arctic and also provides new, “interesting” blocks near Gjoea field.

Firms have until September 6 to apply. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)