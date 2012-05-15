FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway sees steady petroleum output for several years
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 15, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Norway sees steady petroleum output for several years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - Norway expect its oil and gas output to remain broadly unchanged at around 220 million standard cubic meters in 2012 and over the next “few years”, the finance ministry said in its update budget on Tuesday.

It said investments in Norway’s vast offshore sector would rise by around 15 percent to 171 billion crowns ($28.84 billion)this year, faster than its projection for 11 percent growth seen in October.

The government also predicted an oil price of 625 crowns per barrel in 2013, when calculated in 2012 crowns, a decline from 650 crowns estimated for 2012.

Non-OPEC Norway is the world’s No. 8 oil exporter and western Europe’s biggest gas exporter.

Its oil production has been declining as North Sea oilfields mature, but its output of natural gas has been on the rise in recent years. ($1 = 5.9286 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.