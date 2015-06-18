Norway labour union threatens strike on BG, Repsol oil fields

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Rig workers on two Norwegian oil fields plan to strike from June 25 unless a wage settlement with employers is reached during talks with a state appointed mediator, labour union Safe said on Thursday.

101 workers on the Petrojarl Varg vessel, which produces on behalf of Repsol and 88 people on the Petrojarl Knarr, producing for BG, will go on strike if the talks fail, it added.

The negotiations between the unions and the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA), representing the employers, are scheduled for June 24.

Both vessels are owned by Teekay Corporation’s Norwegian unit Teekay Petrojarl.

Knarr and Varg are among the smaller fields in Norway with relatively minor oil production. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)