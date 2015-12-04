RPT-Oil firms pile in as Norway moves exploration closer to Russia

(Repeats to attach alerts to article, no changes in text)

OSLO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Norway has received applications from 26 oil firms seeking drilling permissions in a licencing round set to move the search for hydrocarbons closer to its border with Russia, the country’s Oil and Energy Ministry said on Friday.

Applicants in the so-called 23rd round, which is mostly focused on the Arctic Barents Sea, include Statoil, Shell, Lundin Petroleum, BP and Chevron among others.

Awards are expected in the first half of next year, and drilling could start in 2017, the ministry said in a statement.

Norway had invited oil firms to apply for stakes in 57 blocks in previously unexplored areas, with 34 of those in an area of the Arctic Barents Sea where the Nordic nation settled a 40-year border dispute with Russia in 2010.

While Norway frequently hands out additional acreage for drilling, the latest round was the first since 1994 to move into a new geographical area. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)