TABLE-Norway sees record oil and gas investments in 2013
#Energy
September 6, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Norway sees record oil and gas investments in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firms are expected to
invest a record 204 billion Norwegian crowns ($35.09 billion)
next year, Statistics Norway said on Thursday, raising its
previous estimate for 194.3 billion crowns.
    The agency generally releases lower estimates for periods
further out and then raises them as investment plans are firmed.
    Its initial 2012 forecast, published over a year ago, was
for 143.2 million crowns, well below the 184.9 billion estimate
on Thursday.  
  
NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS INVESTMENTS           
                        (billions of Norwegian crowns)          
       
  
                                   2012    2012      2013   2013
 
                                   Sept    June      Sept   June
  
TOTAL                              184.9   186.7    204.0  194.3
 
Exploration and concept studies     29.2    29.9     40.7   35.4
 
Field devt and fields on stream    150.7   151.7    159.0  154.6
 
Onshore activities                   4.7     4.6      3.9    3.9
       
Pipeline transport                   0.4     0.4      0.5    0.5
   
($1 = 5.8141 Norwegian krones)

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

