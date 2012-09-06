TABLE-Norway sees record oil and gas investments in 2013

OSLO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firms are expected to invest a record 204 billion Norwegian crowns ($35.09 billion) next year, Statistics Norway said on Thursday, raising its previous estimate for 194.3 billion crowns. The agency generally releases lower estimates for periods further out and then raises them as investment plans are firmed. Its initial 2012 forecast, published over a year ago, was for 143.2 million crowns, well below the 184.9 billion estimate on Thursday. NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS INVESTMENTS (billions of Norwegian crowns) 2012 2012 2013 2013 Sept June Sept June TOTAL 184.9 186.7 204.0 194.3 Exploration and concept studies 29.2 29.9 40.7 35.4 Field devt and fields on stream 150.7 151.7 159.0 154.6 Onshore activities 4.7 4.6 3.9 3.9 Pipeline transport 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5 ($1 = 5.8141 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)