Norway pipeline work to shut 7 oilfields for 3 weeks in June

OSLO, April 25 (REUTERS) - Oil production from the Great Ekofisk area in the North Sea could be reduced by up to 5 million barrels in June due to a shutdown of the Norpipe gas pipeline, industry sources said on Thursday.

“Ekofisk has to shut down all production, including oil, if they cannot evacuate gas via Norpipe,” a source familiar with Norway’s offshore oil and gas infrastructure said. “This also affects other fields delivering gas to Norpipe in the area,” he added.

Gas to Norpipe is fed from the ConocoPhillips-operated Ekofisk, Eldfisk, Tor and Embla fields, as well as from BP’s Valhall and Hod, and Talisman’s Gyda, according to the data from Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

Production from the seven fields in February totalled 5 million barrels of oil. Hod field has not produced any gas or oil since the beginning of this year.