Norwegian oil drilling rig workers agree wage deal, avoid strike

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Workers on Norwegian offshore oil drilling rigs signed a new wage deal early on Wednesday, avoiding a strike, labour unions and employers said in separate statements.

Some 280 rig workers had threatened to strike if the talks failed, including staff on Rowan Companies' Viking and Gorilla rigs, and on the Statoil-operated Heidrun, Statfjord, Aasgard, Volve and Oseberg fields.

Labour disputes on drilling rigs typically halt oil and gas exploration and drilling of new production wells at existing fields, but do not affect current production at wells. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Peter Cooney)