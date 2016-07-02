FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2016 / 1:55 AM / a year ago

Norway oil workers agree wage deal, avoid strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian offshore oil workers and employers signed a new wage deal on Saturday, avoiding a strike that would have cut the output from western Europe's top oil and gas producer by about six percent, employers and unions said.

Some 755 workers at fields operated by Statoil, ExxonMobil and Engie had threatened to strike if the talks had failed. A conflict would initially have capped Norway's daily oil and natural gas output by 229,000 barrels of oil equivalents. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)

