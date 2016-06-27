FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Engie says would have to shut output at Norway's Gjoea field if strike goes ahead
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 2:10 PM / in a year

CORRECTED-Engie says would have to shut output at Norway's Gjoea field if strike goes ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show that Engie would have to shut output, not may have to shut output)

OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - French energy firm Engie would have to shut down production at its Gjoea platform in the North Sea if wage talks between oil workers and oil companies break down on Friday, the firm said on Monday.

“The consequence for us if the negotiations break would be that we would have to shut down the Gjoea platform,” said a company spokeswoman.

Gjoea and tied-in field Vega have an average output of 17.3 million cubic metres per day of gas, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. All the gas from Gjoea is exported to the St Fergus terminal in Scotland via the FLAGS pipeline.

Gjoea also produces 24,000 barrels of oil per day. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

