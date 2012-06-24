UPDATE 1-Norway oil workers go on strike, 2 oil fields hit

* Oseberg, Heidrun fields to shut in 4-5 days

* Affected oil fields represent about 9 pct of Norway oil output

* Over 700 oil workers initially on strike

By Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Oil workers in Norway went on strike from Sunday, shutting down oil and gas production at two major fields offshore Norway after negotiations between unions and the industry association broke down during the night.

The parties failed to agree on a pension issue, causing 708 oil workers to go on strike initially, affecting a handful of projects and gradually ramping up over time.

However, a full shutdown of the oil and gas industry is unlikely, as the government has the authority to force a settlement and it has not hesitated in the past to use this power if a dispute threatens its most vital industry.

Norway is the world’s eighth largest oil exporter and the sector accounts for a fifth of the country’s gross domestic product.

The strike will initially shut down two Statoil operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which together account for about 9 percent or 150,000 barrels per day of Norwegian oil production, and 4 percent of total gas output.

It will take about four-five days to shut down the Heidrun and Oseberg fields, the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) said.

The OLF added that the Tjeldbergodden industrial complex, which gets gas feedstock from Heidrun, will have to shut down after one day.

The strike will also affect BP’s Skarv field, which although it has not started producing yet. Work there will be postponed.

“The Storting (parliament) approved a pension reform in 2011, but the offshore workforce is now refusing to contribute to the national effort in this area,” Jan Hodneland, chief negotiator for the OLF, said in a statement, calling the pension demands “completely unreasonable”.

“The OLF is unwilling to extend existing pension arrangements. That is unacceptable,” IndustriEnergi union leader Leif Sande told Reuters. He added that the wages that were offered had seemed “all right” but that negotiations broke down over pensions.

Unions had demanded wage increases, better overtime pay and the right to retire at 62 for the sector’s 7,000 workers, but the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) had said ahead of negotiations that pensions would not be on the table during the talks.

“The parties are too far apart regarding the pensions,” negotiator Carl Petter Martinsen told Reuters, “There is no basis for presenting a proposal for a solution.”