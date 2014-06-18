FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway oil union signs wage deal, second union may still strike
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Norway oil union signs wage deal, second union may still strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil industry struck a wage deal with offshore workers in the early hours of Wednesday that averted a strike, though a second union said it may go on strike later.

The Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives, one of the two unions in the talks, said it had agreed to a deal, while the SAFE union said it would consider the outcome of the talks until June 27.

“At that time we’ll either sign or go on strike,” SAFE leader Hilde-Marit Rysst said.

The two unions, representing some 3,500 employees, had threatened to put hundreds of their members on strike on Wednesday, hitting output at several platforms operated by GDF Suez SA and Exxon Mobil Corp (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.