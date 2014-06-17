FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Norway negotiators work overtime to avert oil strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil workers and their employers continued to negotiate past a midnight deadline on Wednesday to avoid a strike that could initially cut the country’s oil production by 100,000 barrels per day, or about 7 percent of capacity.

Two unions representing some 3,500 employees working for oil companies have threatened to put a few hundred workers on strike at several platforms operated by GDF Suez and ExxonMobil if wage and pension demands were not met.

More workers may go on strike at a later time unless a deal is struck.

Norway is the world’s seventh-biggest oil exporter with average daily production of 1.5 million barrels during the first five months of 2014. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.