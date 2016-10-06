European shares retreat as easyJet dives; banks outperform
* European banks recover (Adds detail, quote and updates prices)
OSLO Oct 6 Statoil's Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant would have to shut if Thursday's wage talks fail and workers go on strike, the country's oil and gas industry association said on Thursday.
Melkoeya turns natural gas from the offshore Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea into LNG to be transported by tankers around the world, while Nyhamna feeds the Langeled pipeline, Britain's main subsea gas import route.
The strike could also affect ExxonMobil's oil refinery at Slagen, but it has been already shut for maintenance. The strike could prolong its return to operation, the association said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Keith Weir)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's cashed-up insurers are likely to keep paying hefty premiums for overseas assets as they seek to spur growth and overcome negative interest rates, fewer lucrative investment options and a fast-maturing market at home.
LONDON, Oct 6 Online retailer Amazon said on Thursday it would create over 300 new jobs next year when it opens a distribution centre in central England, maintaining a wave of investment in Britain.