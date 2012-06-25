Two Norway oil/gas fields mostly shut by strike

* Oil workers shutting down 2 platforms

* No immediate impact on gas flows to Europe

* Government doesn’t plan to intervene for now

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 25 (Reuters) - Two oil and gas fields off the cost of Norway shut down most of their production on Monday, a day after platform workers went on a strike, which could spread to more offshore installations and hurt a vital export sector.

Exports from Norway, the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia, were not affected so far, because it can make up for losses from some fields by increasing output at others.

About 700 offshore workers went on strike from Sunday after negotiations between unions and the industry association broke down over a pension issue.

The strike was affecting two Statoil-operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which produce about 150,000 barrels of oil per day and about 4 percent of Norway’s total gas output.

“Production flow has mostly been halted, and in terms of the shutdown we are now in the process of going from ‘hot’ to ‘cold’ platforms,” Hilde-Marit Rysst, leader of the Federation of Oil Workers’ Trade Unions (SAFE), told Reuters.

The Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) also said Statoil’s Tjeldbergodden industrial complex, the biggest methanol plant in Europe which gets gas feedstock from Heidrun, would have to shut down.

“We are keeping track of the situation and doing what we can to keep our customers out of harm’s way,” said Morten Eek, a spokesman for Statoil.

The government, which has the authority to stop the strike and to force a settlement, said it had no immediate plans to intervene as long as the strike remains limited. The potential for government intervention could ensure that unions keep the action limited.

“At the moment we will not take any measures except if there are threats to safety or Norway’s vital interests,” a spokesman for the Labour Ministry said.

Gas system operator Gassco said on its web site that output could fall by 29 million cubic metres of gas per day from the Oseberg field due to the strike.

Traders said Norway would be able to compensate for gas output from the fields affected by the strike.

“As long as Troll is not affected, they can make up for losses through smaller fields,” said one UK gas trader at a utility, referring to Norway’s largest gas field, which contains around 40 percent of its gas reserves.

Unions are demanding wage increases, better overtime pay and the right to retire at 62 for the sector’s 7,000 workers, but OLF has refused to negotiate pensions, saying it was up to individual companies to decide.

The strike also targeted BP’s Skarv field, which has not started producing yet.