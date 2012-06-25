UPDATE 1-Strike no threat yet to Norway oil exports-minister

* Strike hits production at two oil and gas fields

* Minister says exports not affected at present

* Calls on parties to make “legal conflict” short (Changes dateline, adds Statoil, background)

By Balazs Koranyi

KRISTIN PLATFORM, Norwegian Sea, June 25 (Reuters) - N orwegian gas and oil exports are not threatened for now by a strike by oil workers, the oil minister said on Monday and urged the parties involved to make the stoppage as short as possible.

The strike, launched on Sunday by about 700 offshore workers after negotiations between unions and the industry association broke down over a pension issue, has caused shutdowns of two fields offshore Norway.

Exports from the country, the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia, have so far not been affected as it can make up for losses from the fields by raising output at others.

“Norway has always stood by its commitment when it comes to (oil and gas delivery) and we will this time as well,” Minister of Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe told Reuters. “The strike for the time being doesn’t have the scope to threaten that.”

The strike was affecting two Statoil-operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which produce about 150,000 barrels of oil per day and about 4 percent of Norway’s total gas output.

Statoil’s Tjeldbergodden industrial complex, the biggest methanol plant in Europe which gets gas feedstock from Heidrun, would be also affected, said the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF).

“We would like to come back to solving the issue through negotiations and not strike,” Statoil’s chief executive Helge Lund told Reuters.

The government, which has the authority to stop the strike and to force a settlement, said it had no immediate plans to intervene as long as the strike remained limited.

“It’s a legal conflict within the framework of the Norwegian system and both parties have an obligation to make it as short as possible,” Moe added, declining to say when the strike would trigger intervention by the government.

Wage talks broke off after OLF refused to negotiate early retirement for the sector’s 7,000 workers.

The strike also targeted BP’s Skarv field, which has not started producing yet. (Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)