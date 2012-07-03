Norway oil unions meet to debate strike escalation

STAVANGER, July 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian labour union leaders met on Tuesday to discuss a possible expansion of their ten-day strike over pensions that has cut the country’s oil production by about 13 percent and caused delays to crude shipments.

The unions must weigh their desire to wring concessions from oil companies against the risk of provoking intervention from the government, which has powers to call an end to the dispute if it believes safety or vital national interests are harmed.

The leaders last met on June 29 and said they would reconvene today to decide whether or not to escalate the strike.

“Our members show a strong backing for the strike,” SAFE union leader Hilde Marit Rysst told Reuters as the meeting began.

“We’re also happy that the Labour Ministry has left this to the parties to sort out,” Rysst said, adding the government had yet to make clear at what point it would intervene directly.

“We do feel that we’re moving in relation to an invisible line when it comes to government intervention,” she said.

Norway is the world’s eighth largest oil exporter and the second biggest for natural gas. The country is particularly keen to protect its image as a reliable gas supplier and unions have threfore targeted fields where oil is the main output.

Operator Statoil has estimated the production cuts to be between 230,000 to 250,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day. About 4 percent of Norway’s gas output has also been affected.

The Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF), representing Statoil and other operators, could also declare a lockout, threatening a complete production shuttdown. This would virtually guarantee government intervention, but may poison future relations with trade unions.